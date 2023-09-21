Death toll in Delhi factory blast rises to 3

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) One more injured person succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a day after a blast in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area left two dead, an official said.

Two men were killed in the blast on Wednesday at a factory which grind empty plastic cigarette lighters into pieces.

The deceased were identified as Harveer, Ashok and Bhanu Pratap, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

The official said that Bhanu Pratap was in critical condition due to approx 60 per cent burn and he had died on Wednesday night while being transferred from MV Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Bawana police station at 4.43 p.m on Wednesday regarding a fire at a factory in O-Block, Sector-3, Bawana and that few people are still trapped in the factory. Fire tenders, ambulances and police staff reached the spot.

"The injured were shifted to MV hospital where two persons were declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the factory is run by Mukesh and the factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grinds them to pieces. "Total six labourers are employed in the factory. On Wednesday while grinding those lighters, a blast occurred which resulted in a heavy damage to the structure of the building, injury and casualty of people," the DCP said.

"An FIR under section 285, 337, 304 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 9B Explosive Act was registered due to the blast in the factory," he added.

