DCW chief writes to Nadda seeking help for Manipur MLA who was brutally assaulted

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal on Saturday said that she has written a letter to BJP national president J.P. Nadda seeking help for a Manipur MLA who was brutally assaulted amid the violence in the state.

On May 4, just a day after the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur, people from all over started taking refuge at the house of the sitting BJP MLA Vungzangin Valte.

Deeply concerned about the violence and in hope of seeking relief for the people of his constituency, Valte went to the Chief Minister’s house and met him.

While he was returning, a mob surrounded his car, pulled him out, and subjected him to torture and electrocution, while his driver was brutally beaten.

Unfortunately, the driver later succumbed to his injuries.

Valte was brought to Delhi and remained on a ventilator for several weeks.

He was recently discharged and is currently staying at a rented accommodation in the capital city.

The attack has left him bedridden and paralysed on one side.

In a tweet on Saturday, Maliwal said: "BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was fatally attacked in Manipur. He was electrocuted due to which he is paralysed. Met him at his house. No big leader or minister came to meet his family. Lakhs of rupees were spent in the treatment. Wrote a letter to JP Nadda ji requesting help for them."

In a separate statement, a DCW official claimed that treatment "expenses are still increasing due to the prolonged nature of his recovery".

“On Friday, Maliwal, along with DCW members, met Vungzangin Valte in Delhi. The MLA and his family are in a very miserable condition. The family informed that despite the MLA being in critical condition for around three months after the violent attack, no senior leader from the BJP has visited him till date, and no financial support has been provided to the family in their worst hour of need.

“DCW chief has written a letter to Nadda and has asked for his help for the family. She has requested the BJP President to visit Valte at the earliest. Further, she has requested him to extend financial assistance to the MLA from the party's funds for his ongoing medical treatment,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.