On this day, PM Modi set example by enrolling himself for Aadhaar

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) As Gujarat is celebrating its foundation day today (Thursday), a recap of the celebrations from 2012 brings to light a special moment when then Chief Minister Narendra Modi launched the Aadhaar registration drive in the state, by getting himself enrolled for it.

Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat CM led by example and got himself registered first for the Aadhaar, thereby paving the way for easier and faster enrolment of state residents.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X shared a video, recollecting the Gujarat Foundation Day event on May 1, 2012 and how PM Modi’s promptness helped in penetrating the scheme, not just in he state but across the country.

In the video, a senior Aadhaar official overseeing the roll-out in Gujarat recounts how the then CM registered himself for Aadhaar, sending a powerful message that national interest should be above political differences.

Reflecting on the challenges during 2011-12, the official says that at that time, many political parties opposed Aadhaar roll-out vehemently, expressing skepticism over possible breach of their private data. Several interest groups and NGOs also voiced their opposition but Narendra Modi (then CM of Gujarat) came to their rescue by taking the first step.

“The Gujarat CM took a rational stand. We served this as example to others, who opposed it. His exemplary leadership helped us in taking the Aadhar roll out on national scale,” he vividly remembers.

Chronicling the challenges of past decade, Modi Story handle writes, “Aadhaar, initiated by a non-BJP government, faced skepticism across the political spectrum. Yet, Modi, leading a BJP-ruled state, chose to lead by example.”

“PM Modi's actions reflect true statesmanship and uphold the principle of Nation First,” it adds.

The Aadhaar official further shares that they explained to people that Aadhaar was though launched by UPA government, it was not a political programme and hence, those on the other side of the political spectrum should not be opposed to it.

“There were many doubts and apprehensions about the Aadhaar scheme and people were resistant to join the drive. As CM Modi became the first person to enroll him for Aadhaar, this instilled confidence among the citizens and encouraged widespread adoption of Aadhaar,” he shares.

