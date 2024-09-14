Curfew, mobile Internet suspension affect normal life in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 14 (IANS) Curfew along with suspension of mobile Internet service crippled normal life for the last four days in the unrest-struck state of Manipur, with economic activities in the northeastern state's valley region -- where the majority of the population reside -- taking a massive blow.

Even as the main student organisation declared a temporary pause in their agitation since Wednesday, the curfew continues to badly affect the people's movement and various other activities.

The security forces have fortified curfew enforcement at several key junctions in the capital city of Imphal and its outskirts, erecting many barricades and allowing passage only to authorised vehicles intermittently, and the vehicles associated with the emergency services.

All major markets, shops, offices, and educational institutions remained closed due to the curfew restrictions.

However, some shops along village roads were open.

Though the official and select private vehicles have been moving, passenger and public transport have remained off the roads.

Meanwhile, the mobile Internet ban has compounded financial hardships, particularly affecting users accustomed to online and mobile UPI payments.

There are widespread claims of a shortage of cash in most of the ATM booths, leading to increasing hardships.

Authorities in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur on Saturday curtailed the curfew relaxations, apprehending major protests by women, who had gathered outside Singjamei Police station in Imphal West district to protest against the critical injury suffered by a nine-month pregnant woman hit by tear gas shells during the students' protests on September 10.

The 34-year-old woman's child was stillborn and her own condition is stated to be critical at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

After no fresh incidents were reported, the District Magistrates of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal had, on Friday, issued separate orders relaxing the curfew for 11 hours (from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on Saturday.

"Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the relaxation orders stand cancelled with immediate effect from 2 p.m. on September 14," Imphal West's Additional District Magistrate K. Jadumani Singh said in an order.

Similar orders were also issued by the District Magistrates of Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

However, no such order was issued by the Thoubal district authorities.

A police officer said that security in these districts would remain tightened and the patrolling of paramilitary and other central and state forces would continue as usual.

Strife-torn Manipur has witnessed a series of violent incidents since September 1, with suspected militants gunning down at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, and injuring over 20 others in different districts.

In view of the escalating violence, mobile Internet service was suspended on September 10 in five districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching -- for five days (till September 15).

