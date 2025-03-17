Cuba looking to expand engagement with India in Ayurveda, naturopathy: Science Ministry

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Cuba has expressed interest in expanding engagement with India in Ayurveda and naturopathy, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday, at a meeting held here on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The meeting explored avenues to deepen collaboration in medical research, vaccine development, and sustainable biomanufacturing.

"India and Cuba reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in science and technology, particularly in biotechnology and biomanufacturing,” said the Ministry.

Both sides discussed strengthening existing agreements in health, medicine, and biotechnology, building upon previous agreements on traditional medicine, homeopathy, and scientific collaboration.

“Given Cuba’s growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian naturopathy, both nations expressed optimism about expanding engagement in this sector,” the Ministry said.

Notably, Cuba launched its first Ayurveda Center for holistic and preventive healthcare in November 2019 in Havana.

The Center was set up with the support of the Ministry of Ayush.

“Collaborative research is indispensable for a science-driven society to have a global influence at scale,” said the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh.

He noted that joining hands with the best in the world and pursuing complementary, targeted research will propel India’s scientific community to the next level of innovation, transformation, and skill development.

The Minister also stressed the achievements of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in focusing on collaborative research to tackle socio-economic and environmental challenges with long-term benefits, and its role as the nodal agency for the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB).

"DBT played a key role in defining the bioeconomy framework within the GIB, contributing policy measures such as Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE), the BioE3 Policy, and the National Biofuels Policy," Singh said.

“These initiatives align with India’s vision of Green Growth and a Net-Zero carbon economy, underscoring India’s commitment to sustainable development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cuba Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Eduardo Martinez Diaz provided insights into Cuba’s success in biotechnology, particularly its achievements in developing low-cost vaccines and pioneering cancer treatments.

Diaz highlighted Cuba’s focus on biomanufacturing and expressed interest in partnering with India to advance research and production capabilities.

He also extended an invitation to Singh to visit Havana and lead an Indian delegation to Bio-Habana 2026, a global biotechnology conference.

