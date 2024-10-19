CRPF trooper injured in J&K road accident succumbs

Srinagar, Oct 19 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper injured in a road accident in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, succumbed to critical injuries on Saturday in the hospital.

Nineteen CRPF troopers were injured on Friday when their vehicle went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road.

The injured troopers belong to 181-F company of the CRPF. A rescue team immediately reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in Chrar-e-Sharief town in Budgam district.

Attending doctors at Chrar-e-Sharief Hospital on Friday referred nine injured troopers to SMHS hospital in Srinagar city.

One of the injured troopers succumbed to injuries in the hospital today, officials said.

Senior officials of the paramilitary force went to the hospital to inquire about the welfare of the injured troopers. Police has taken cognisance of the incident.

Road accidents occur in the Valley due to rash and negligent driving. On Friday, one person was killed and two others were injured when a private car was hit by an oil tanker in Mammar area of Srinagar-Leh national highway, 42 km from Srinagar city in Ganderbal district.

Officials said that the driver of the private car had overtaken a line of slow-moving vehicles and while overtaking the vehicles, an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction hit the car head-on.

Police detained the driver of the oil tanker after registering a case in the incident. The other two injured occupants of the car were treated at a local hospital after which they were discharged.

The deceased civilian was sitting in the front seat of the ill-fated car when it crashed straight into the oil tanker coming from the opposite side.

