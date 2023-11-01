Criminal case filed against RJD MLA for remarks against goddess Durga

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) After an uproar by Hindu organisations, a man in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Tuesday filed a case against RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh over his remarks on goddess Durga.

Pankaj Singh filed a case in a sub-divisional judicial magistrate Kumar Girind Gaurav’s court in Dehri in Rohtas, alleging that the MLA from Dehri has hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.

"The way he gave the statement against goddess Durga was highly objectionable. He was targeting the Hindu community and hence making a statement against goddess Durga which is highly objectionable and condemnable," Singh alleged.

Earlier, several organisations like the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the Hindu Kranti Dal and others burnt effigies of Fateh Bahadur Singh in several places. They had also given a written application in Dehri police station but the officials refused to register an FIR. Hence, they have approached the court for justice.

The RJD MLA had, on October 27, created another controversy in Bihar by opining that the goddess Durga is an imaginary character of a story and has no existence.

Singh also claimed that Mahisasur was his ancestor.

He said that when British began conquering India, why did Durga, considered as a goddess of three worlds, not save the country? He also said that organising Durga Puja events is just a wasteful expenditure.

