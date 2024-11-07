CPI-M may adopt political resolutions for forthcoming party Congress at Jan CC meeting

Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) A crucial Central Committee meeting of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is scheduled in Kolkata in the coming January where the political resolutions for the forthcoming party Congress might be adopted, party insiders said.

The party Congress is scheduled in April next year at Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Party insiders said that although as of date, it has been decided that the Central Committee meeting will be organised anywhere in New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, there is a possibility of the programme to be shifted to any other district.

The two-day Central Committee meeting will be organised from January 17 to January 19.

On January 17, a research centre after the name of the late Marxist veteran and former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu will also be inaugurated.

The conference of the party's West Bengal unit will be organised in February in any one of the adjacent districts of Kolkata.

The forthcoming party Congress in April next year is extremely crucial for the party for a number of reasons. There the party will select its next General Secretary, as the post is vacant following the untimely demise of the incumbent Sitaram Yechury earlier this year.

Another important decision that might be taken at the Madurai Congress will be on whether the now-abolished "zonal committee" tier in the organisation structure of the party will be revived or not.

The West Bengal unit of the CPI-M is especially insisting on this revival of this tier, to reactivate many party veterans who became inert following the loss of party chairs following the abolition of the zonal committees in 2022.

The third point that might come up for discussion is whether the CPI-M’s Bengal unit would be able to continue with its seat-sharing agreement with Congress at the state level despite the two forces being arch-rivals in the southern state of Kerala.

