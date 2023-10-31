Court grants time to Delhi Police to reply on NewsClick editor's plea seeking release of electronic devices

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted time till November 10 to Delhi Police to file a reply to an application by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized by police in a case lodged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts, granted time to police on a request made for the same.

Last week, Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty moved court seeking release of electronic devices seized by the police and bail, respectively.

ASJ Kaur had granted time to Delhi Police till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Purkayastha and by November 4 on Chakraborty's bail application.

On October 25, Delhi Police told the court that they have the right to seek further custody of Purkayastha and Chakraborty, and that they need to confront them with protected witnesses and electronic material recovered.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for police Atul Srivastava told the court that they have the right to seek further custody and therefore, they are exercising the same.

ASJ Kaur then sent the duo to police custody till November 2. Meanwhile, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana appeared for Purkayastha and said the ground to unearth larger conspiracy was also taken on the first day, and the test on second remand is much higher.

He further contended that they need to show “what is the new thing they need to discover. All that they want to do in police custody can be done in judicial custody as well.”

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakraborty on October 3. A day after their arrest, ASJ Kaur had sent them to seven days’ police custody on October 4.

Both then moved the High Court challenging their police remand, which was upheld by the High Court. The duo has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their petitions challenging police remand, and on October 19, the apex court had issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions.

In August, a ‘New York Times’ investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

