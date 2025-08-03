Corruption, crime against women to be BJP's counter in Parliament to Trinamool's 'Bengali-harassment' claims

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Rampant corruption, rising incidents of crime against women and the frequent communal violence in minority-dominated pockets of West Bengal will be the counter-attack points of the BJP Parliamentarians from West Bengal on the floor of the Parliament during the remaining days of the on-going monsoon session of Parliament against the Trinamool Congress' views on special intensive review (SIR) and Bengali-harassment claims in the BJP-ruled states.

The leadership of both parties will be finalising their respective war strategies on Monday. On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding a virtual meeting with all the party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Monday to finalise the floor strategy of the party within the Parliament on the SIR and Bengali-harassment issues.

On the other hand, on Monday, members of the BJP’s Parliamentary team from West Bengal in both the Houses of the Parliament, led by the party’s state president in West Bengal and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya, will attend a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, confirmed Bhattacharya on Sunday.

Although he refused to divulge the probable content of the meeting to be chaired by HM Shah, Bhattacharya said that the current burning issues in West Bengal would surely be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, an insider from the state committee of the BJP in West Bengal said that points raised or to be raised against the Union Government on the floor of the Parliament by the Trinamool Congress MPs, all concentrated on West Bengal issues, need to be countered adequately, and immediately on the same day, on the floor of the Parliament.

However, he added, that the required counter-argument is not always possible since not on all days BJP Parliamentarians from West Bengal are listed among the speakers.

“So our MPs, on Monday, will request the Union Home Minister to arrange so that at least one party MP from West Bengal is enlisted as speaker on each day of the remaining days of the Monsoon Session,” the state committee member said.

