UP cop hit by senior's speeding bike, dies during treatment

Basti, Nov 3 (IANS) A 25-year-old police constable was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle driven by a sub inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

Constable Balwant Kumar suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow where he succumbed during treatment, said oficials on Friday.

The SI Ram Swaroop Chauhan also suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment in Gorakhpur district hospital.

Kumar’s family alleged that Chauhan was drunk at the time of the accident. They have demanded a government job for a family member and a case against the SI.

Senior police officers, including SP Basti Gopal Chaudhary, assured action.

The SP said that an FIR has been registered under sections IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (rash act), 338 (grievous hurt) against Chauhan.

“We will probe the matter and take action accordingly,” he said.

Balwant, a constable of 2020 batch, was a resident of Gaur police station area in Basti and posted in Deoria Police Lines. He had come to the village on Navratri leave.

“My son was passing by an under-construction house on Babhnan-Gaur Road when the sub inspector of Gaur police station was speeding on his bike and crushed him,” said his father Ram Milan.

