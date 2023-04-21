Constable commits suicide inside police station in Assam

Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) A constable shot himself dead inside a police station in Assam's Biswanath district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night inside the Behali police station premises.

The victim, Lalit Teron, shot himself in the head at close range with his 5.56 service rifle.

Other policemen heard the sound of shot being fired and when they arrived, they saw Teron laying in a pool of blood with his service rifle at his side.

A senior police officer of the district said: "It has been anticipated that he committed suicide. We have been investigating the matter."

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

"It has not yet been ascertained why he took such a drastic action," the police officer added.

A couple of weeks ago, an Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) jawan was arrested for allegedly killing one of his colleagues.

The incident happened at the AISF camp at Moliabari in Tinsukia district.

They were engaged in Digboi's Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) security.

