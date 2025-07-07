Consecration ceremony at TN's Subramanya Swami temple draws thousands of devotees

Chennai, July 7 (IANS ) In a spectacular spiritual event marked by centuries-old rituals and modern technology, the grand Kumbhabhishekam (consecration) of the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur was conducted on Monday, drawing thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The consecration ceremony, held between 6:15 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., was organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department after a 16-year gap, reaffirming the temple’s deep religious significance and cultural grandeur. With rituals beginning at dawn, the atmosphere was charged with devotion as crowds chanted “Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara” in unison, reverberating through the temple town.

Preparations began days in advance, and pilgrims started arriving as early as noon on Sunday (July 6) to ensure a place near the sanctum during the early morning ceremonies. With a sea-facing location, the temple offers a divine setting that adds to the grandeur of the occasion.

The ceremony followed the completion of the 12th phase of Yagasala pujas, performed through the night. In the early hours of Monday, sacred water to be poured on the Kumba Kalasams was carried in a grand procession around the temple premises.

The procession culminated with the water being taken to the vimanas and gopurams, where the main rituals were set to take place. Around 5:50 a.m., pujas to the Kumba Kalasams began. The ceremonial pouring of the sanctified water onto the east and west gopurams and vimanas was conducted simultaneously at the auspicious time, accompanied by Vedic chants. The Kumba Kalasams, pre-filled with kodo millet as per tradition, were sanctified with holy water and followed by 'deeparadhana' (lamp offering), marking the spiritual climax of the event.

In a modern touch, drones were used to sprinkle the sanctified water over the assembled devotees, symbolising the union of faith and technology.

Many devotees thronged the seashore and temple entrances to witness the rituals, especially the majestic view of the Rajagopuram during the consecration. Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Department Commissioner P.N. Sridhar, and other senior officials were present to oversee the arrangements and participate in the sacred ceremonies.

The Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple, one of the six Arupadai Veedu (holy abodes) of Lord Muruga, is renowned for its unique coastal location and its historic role in Tamil Saivite devotion. The successful completion of the Kumbhabhishekam has now reaffirmed its spiritual vitality and cultural importance for the coming generation of devotees.

