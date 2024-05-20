Congress, Trinamool sinking and heading towards 'inevitable doom', says PM Modi

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that no matter how much they try, both Trinamool Congress and Congress are heading towards an "inevitable doom" as West Bengal is gearing up for the lotus to bloom.

"Till yesterday, Trinamool Congress was abusing the Congress. Now, Trinamool is saying that it is part of the opposition INDIA bloc. But the people of Bengal understand that after the Congress' ship sank, Trinamool's ship also developed a hole in it. That's why they are trying to ride on each other, but still, their sinking is certain," PM Modi said while addressing an election meeting at the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Pranat Tudu.

The Prime Minister was supposed to address two separate meetings at the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district and Jhargram. However, due to bad weather, his chopper could not land at Haldia under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. Instead, his speech at Jhargram was screened live at Haldia.

PM Modi said that the people of the entire nation are now worried about the situation in West Bengal.

"BJP leaders and workers are being killed as violence has become a regular affair here. All this is happening because of the ruling party’s dedicated vote bank, for which they are allowing infiltrators to enter the state," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress remains defiant on giving reservations to Muslims.

"The 'Shehzada' of Congress, in a video that surfaced on social media, is seen saying that Congress will give reservations to Muslims. This proves that the Congress not only encourages ancestral politics, but is also highly communal in nature," said PM Modi.

He also claimed that the Congress' agenda to give reservations to Muslims will be done by reducing the reservation quota for the backward classes.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi once again targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "negative observations" about the monks of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and ISKCON.

"Ramakrishna Mission had an immense impact on my life. The people of Bengal will never tolerate the insult of the monks of Ramakrishna Mission. The comments of the Chief Minister have encouraged the goons of Trinamool Congress. I heard that there was an attack on the office of this great institution last night," the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.