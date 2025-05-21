Congress reiterates Tejashwi’s ‘Mai Behin Maan Yojana’ in Bihar, promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women

Patna, May 21 (IANS) In a significant election promise aimed at wooing women voters ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the Congress party on Wednesday re-announced the ‘Mai Behin Maan Yojana’, a scheme originally introduced by Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav a few months ago.

Addressing the media persons in Patna, Bihar, Congress President Rajesh Ram declared that if the INDIA Bloc returns to power, the scheme will provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women across the state.

The announcement echoes the earlier commitment made by Tejashwi Yadav, signalling a coordinated strategy by the INDIA Bloc.

Rajesh Ram clarified that this was not a standalone Congress promise but a joint decision of all six INDIA Bloc parties in Bihar.

He referred to the implementation of similar schemes in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, framing it as a model of empowerment and dignity for women.

“Through this scheme, we want to make women self-reliant and financially secure. There is full consensus on this among the INDIA Bloc allies,” Ram said.

With political activity heating up ahead of the elections, Congress has also launched a poster and missed-call campaign to popularise the scheme.

Mahila Congress National President Alka Lamba added that this is the “first guarantee” of the INDIA Bloc government and reflects a commitment to women’s rights and respect.

The ‘Mai Behin Maan’ scheme was first floated by Tejashwi Yadav earlier this year as a key part of his party’s vision for systemic transformation in Bihar. Analysts see this as an attempt to consolidate the women’s vote bank, especially among rural and lower-income groups.

