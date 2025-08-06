Congress protests in police-like uniforms at MP Assembly, alleges graft in recruitment process

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) On the sixth day of the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Congress MLAs staged a unique protest at the Assembly premises, alleging large-scale irregularities in the state government's recruitment process.

Several Congress legislators, including women, appeared in police-like uniforms and caps to symbolically protest the alleged scam in the 2024 Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment. They demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused the BJP-led state government of fostering corruption in the recruitment system.

“The MP Police constable recruitment scam is Vyapam part-2. The Opposition demands a judicial probe into this serious matter. Such deep-rooted irregularities are not possible without internal support from within the government,” Singhar told the media.

The scam, currently being probed by the MP Police, has led to the registration of over 20 FIRs across different districts as of June this year. More than a dozen individuals have been arrested, and over 100 suspects are reportedly under investigation.

Arrests have been made not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and New Delhi.

Congress has repeatedly alleged that the ruling BJP is shielding influential people involved in the recruitment racket.

The latest controversy pertains to a 2023 recruitment exam held to induct constables into the MP Police.

Reports suggest that fake candidates were planted in the exam through the use of “solvers” -- a method commonly used in cheating scams.

Similar patterns of irregularities have been observed in previous recruitment exams also, including for Patwaris and primary teachers, both of which were exposed earlier in 2023.

The monsoon session of the Assembly, which began on July 28, is scheduled to conclude on August 8.

