Congress promises one lakh permanent jobs in poll-bound Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Promising one lakh permanent jobs soon after the announcement of Assembly elections in Haryana, two-time Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said the poll results on October 4 the ruling BJP would be out of the state.

Addressing the media with state party President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Hooda said the people have made up their minds to oust the BJP from Haryana and bring a Congress government.

“The Congress has also prepared a roadmap for the work of the upcoming government. As soon as the government is formed, one lakh permanent recruitments will be done within a year. Jobs will be given on the basis of merit by eliminating paper leaks and recruitment mafia from Haryana. Any kind of negligence in the recruitment process and its transparency will not be tolerated. Strict laws will be implemented against irregularities in recruitment,” he said.

Hooda said the Congress has made promises like a Rs 6,000 pension to the elderly, One-Rank Pension (OPS) to employees, gas cylinder for Rs 500, 300 units of free electricity.

“Soon the party's manifesto will be released which will have a complete roadmap of the work of the government for five years. The Congress will implement its announcements with full commitment and will free Haryana from unemployment, corruption, crime and drug addiction,” he said.

“Despite being in the opposition for 10 years, the Congress will take its work to the public, while the BJP itself has nothing to tell except its failures. This government spent the entire 10 years in corruption-causing portal schemes like property ID, family ID, and Meri Fasal Mera Byora. That is why today, instead of counting its own works, the ruling BJP is asking questions from the Opposition Congress.

"On October 1, the public will answer all the questions and atrocities of the BJP with the blow of votes,” he stated.

Chaudhary Udaibhan said the Congress is fully prepared for the elections as the party has been continuously among the people as a responsible opposition for the last five years.

“It is clear from the tremendous support of the public to all the programs of the party that the people have made up their mind to overthrow the corrupt rule of the BJP,” he said.

He said the workers' conferences being organised by the party to thank them for their efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, automatically turned into big public meetings.

“Earlier, the whole of Haryana and the media witnessed the huge crowds of people in the programs of Congress's Jan Milan Samaroh, Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan and Opposition Aapke Samaksh,” he said.

“Now, thousands of people are gathering everywhere in MP Deepender Singh Hooda's 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' padayatra. Now the slogan on everyone's lips in Haryana is Haath Badlega Halaat, Congress se hi Aas,” and expressed confidence that the Congress government is going to be formed with more than a two-third majority.

Answering questions from the reporters, Hooda said Haryana had developed in all directions during the tenure of Congress.

“The Congress freed businessmen from inspectors and hooliganism, but the BJP protected criminals and got businessmen shot at," he added.

