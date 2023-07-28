Congress likely to shift to its new 6-storey building on November 19

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Congress is likely to shift to its new office on November 19, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that the construction work of the new building which is located in the Rouse Avenue area of the national capital in central Delhi has been completed.

They said that the party leaders are awaiting for the certificate of work completion as all the civil work has been completed.

The source said that the new party office in the national capital will be called ‘Indira Bhawan’ and the party is planning to shift into the new building on November 19, which is also the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

They said that all the works related to electrical, civil and the paint job has been completed.

The new six storey swanky office of the Congress is located at 9, Kotla Road. The Congress office currently located at 24 Akbar Road, which has been witness the rise and fall of the Congress for last 45 years.

The Congress got its new office at 24 Akbar Road in January 1978. The 24 Akbar Road, which is connected with 10 Janpath is a Type VII bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.