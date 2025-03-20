Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo terms action against farmers 'attack on democratic values'

Ranchi, March 20 (IANS) Senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo on Thursday strongly condemned the detention of Punjab farmers near the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, calling it an affront to democratic principles.

His remarks came after several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal - who had been on an indefinite hunger strike - were detained in Mohali while returning from a meeting with a central delegation.

Leaders like Abhimanyu Kohar, Kaka Singh Kotra, and Manjit Singh Rai were also reportedly detained during this crackdown.

Speaking with IANS, T.S. Singh Deo said: "In a democracy, as long as people do not take the law into their hands and express their views peacefully, no government should prevent them from protesting. What happened to these farmers is against the very values that democracy stands for."

Singh Deo further criticised the handling of law and order issues in Chhattisgarh, particularly after 30 Maoists were killed in two separate operations in Bijapur and Kanker districts.

"This issue falls under the jurisdiction of both the state and Central governments, as it pertains to law and order. Unfortunately, for decades, the governments have failed to address this matter effectively. We have been advocating for increased resources and force, and now, military presence in the area is at sufficient levels. Those who continue to push their agenda through violence, particularly those linked to Naxal (Maoist) ideologies, are now facing decisive action from the authorities."

The Congress leader also expressed his thoughts on the recent development in Karnataka, where the state Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Questioning the necessity of these amendments, he asked: "Why make amendments now? If any registered institution does something wrong, there are laws already in place to deal with that. But what the government is attempting to do now is create a mechanism to bring people of different religions into a religious institution's management, which could create unnecessary conflict."

He emphasised that while religious institutions should remain autonomous, any changes should be carefully considered to avoid stoking communal tensions.

He further suggested that if the government allows people from all religions to manage the affairs of religious trusts, it should apply equally across all religions.

The Congress leader further reacted to the ongoing controversy over the delimitation issue, which has sparked protests across the country.

"If delimitation results in an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats in proportion to population growth, as the Constitution intends, there should be no objection. In Jharkhand, for instance, if the number of seats were to double, it would be fair. But if the state’s number of seats were to increase disproportionately, that’s where the concern lies," Singh Deo added.

The issue of delimitation took centre stage in Parliament on Thursday, as protests erupted in both Houses. DMK MPs wore identical T-shirts in protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, which is set to occur after the 2026 census unless Parliament chooses to extend the freeze on delimitation by amending the Constitution. The protests disrupted the proceedings, leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha within minutes of its session starting. Speaker Om Birla criticised the protesters' conduct, noting that wearing T-shirts in Parliament was disrespectful to the institution’s dignity. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar also adjourned the proceedings until noon after discussions on the matter.

