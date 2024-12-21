Congress hails L-G’s nod to ED for prosecuting Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said on Saturday that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s nod to the ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal is a big setback for the former Chief Minister who is busy misleading voters with his “clean image” ahead of Assembly elections.

By making tall promises before elections, AAP Convenor Kejriwal is trying to fool voters and hide his tainted image, said Yadav.

Delhi Congress chief Yadav said that despite the Supreme Court granting Kejriwal bail with severe restrictions, he has been trying to project a “clean” image.

The DPCC chief also scoffed at the demand by former deputy CM Manish Sisodia that if the ED had got the LG’s permission to prosecute Kejriwal, then why the federal probe agency wasn’t showing a copy of the order?

Yadav said that when Kejriwal and his associates involved in the liquor scam face irrefutable evidence of their corrupt deeds, they blame everyone else, including the courts.

He also said that with the Delhi Assembly elections closing in, Kejriwal was getting desperate to influence the voters with various freebies, and his latest gimmick is the promise to help Dalit children get foreign education through the “Dr Ambedkar scholarship scheme”.

He said that Kejriwal, who came to power invoking the name of Dalits and contested the elections on the “jhaadu” symbol, had totally neglected the Dalits after getting their votes.

He said that Kejriwal’s “anti-Dalit” attitude was exposed as early as 2014 when the AAP government reduced the number of state scholarships for SC/ST/OBC students by more than 75,000.

The Delhi Congress chief said that Kejriwal’s stunt on “foreign education” scholarship was yet another misleading promise to attract voters of poor and backwards electorate.

He does not even acknowledge their existence in miserable living conditions in various slum clusters of the Capital, without even basic civic facilities.

Yadav said that Kejriwal had announced a number of freebies like Ladli Behna, free electricity and water, farm loan waivers, free ration, Delhi Mahila Samman Yojna and free laptops but none of these promises were fulfilled.

