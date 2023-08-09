Congress, CPI(M) have clandestine understanding with BJP in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of having a ‘clandestine understanding’ with the BJP in West Bengal.

She also accused the Congress and CPI(M) of following the path of double standards as regards the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), stating that while the opposite parties are trying to get united at the national level against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress and CPI(M) are providing oxygen to the BJP in West Bengal.

“There is a clandestine understanding between the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) in West Bengal. Nationally, we are trying to achieve ‘INDIA’, while in West Bengal there is an attempt for BJ-India,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at a function on the occasion of the International Day of Indigenous People at tribal-dominated Jharkhand in West Bengal.

“They are silently shaking hands with the BJP in West Bengal. They should be ashamed of themselves. There should be a minimum political honesty. Every party should follow a definite line of political ideology. If they continue with this strategy, I will be forced to say that Trinamool Congress is also against the Congress and BJP in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee's remarks came a couple of days after the CPI(M) at its central committee meeting in Delhi made it clear that the party will be immune from the path of INDIA alliance as regards West Bengal, where both the BJP and Trinamool will be treated as equal opponents.

Bengal Congress chief and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been attacking the Trinamool government over corruption.

The Chief Minister also attacked the BJP over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that UCC is against the Constitutional provisions and the system of federal democracy in the country.

“There are diversified rituals among different communities living in the country. All cannot be brought in the same bracket,” Banerjee said.

--IANS

src/dan/arm

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.