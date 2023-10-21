Congrerss to release first list of candidates for Rajasthan likely on Sat or Sun

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Congress which has released the list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram is also likely to announce its first list of candidates for Rajasthan on Saturday or Sunday, party sources said here.

According to a party source, the Congress has discussed and finalised over 125 candidates for the upcoming elections in the state and it is likely to release its first list by Saturday evening of Sunday.

The source said that the second meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) is also likely to take place in the coming days to finalise the rest of the candidates in the desert state.

The source said that the Congress which has currently 107 MLAs in the state assembly will be repeating many of its sitting MLAs in the assembly elections.

He said that the party MLAs like Harish Chaudhary, Sukhram Bishnoi, Madan Prajapat, Manisha Panwar, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Amen Kagazi, Mukesh Bhakar, Ramniwas Gawadia, Mahendra Chaudhary, Chetan Doody, BD Kalla, Saleh Mohammad, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Ram, Virendra Beniwal, Amit Chachan, Govind Dotasara, Chaudhary Virendra and many more.

The source said that Narendra Budhania, Brijendra Ola, Rita Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sharma, Suresh Modi, Khiladi Bairwa, Ramesh Meena, Giriraj Malinga, Indraj Gurjar, Divya Maderna, CP Joshi, Mahendrajit Malviya, Dayaram Parmar are also likely to get repeated in the assembly elections.

The source further said that the names of at least 50 to 55 sitting MLAs have been finalised and about 49 to 45 new candidates, which can be released anytime soon.

Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state.

