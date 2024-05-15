Cong most dishonest, misleading party in country: JP Nadda

Patna, May 15 (IANS) BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed the Congress at a public meeting in Bihar’s Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency and called it the ‘most dishonest’ political party in the country.

“I want to give two examples of how Congress leaders mislead the country,” BJP chief Nadda said while addressing the rally.

“When the Corona vaccine was being made, the Congress leaders misled the people and said it was not a good one. They (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) themselves went and got the vaccine secretly and kept telling you that this is Modi's vaccine, don't get it. There is no bigger dishonest, deceitful and misleading political party than the Congress in the country,” he alleged.

“The Congress leaders had said that India is a country of illiterate people. What is the need for Internet and Wi-Fi here? How will digital transactions take place here?” he continued.

“I want to tell you that today optical fiber has been laid in two lakh panchayats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Common Service Centres have opened in two lakh villages. Understand the power of the people of India today that even a vegetable seller is doing digital transactions,” Nadda said.

Taking a swipe at the RJD and Lalu Prasad Yadav, he claimed, “R stands for Rishwat Khori (Graft) J stands for Jungle Raj and D stands for Daldal (Swamp).”

“The RJD is known for appeasement and casteism in politics and PM Narendra Modi finished them in the last 10 years. For him, all castes are equal. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, ‘Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’” is our basic Mantra,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, 4 crore houses equipped with all basic facilities had been constructed across the country.

“We have an extensive plan to connect every house with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the country. After five years, LPG cylinders will not come to your house, cheap PNG will be provided to every house,” Nadda said.

“I want to appeal to the voters of Sheohar to vote for JD(U) candidate Lovely Anand and make the hands of Prime Minister Modi strong,” he said.

