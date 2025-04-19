Communal clashes in West Bengal failure of state administration, says NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo

Bhopal/Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member, Priyank Kanoongo, on Friday, hit out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government failed to protect the citizens of the state.

He made this remark regarding the recent communal clashes which occurred in West Bengal, wherein two persons (father and son) were killed a few days ago.

He alleged that Hindus are being targeted, as a result of which several such families were forced to leave their homes and to take shelter at other places.

Speaking to IANS, Kanoongo said that a team of NHRC, comprising of a senior IPS officer (of Director General rank) has been sent to riot-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal to assess the ground situation of the communal clashes.

According to Kanoongo, NHRC team will be visiting Murshidabad following the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

"Complying with direction of Calcutta High Court, a team of NHRC has been sent to riot-hit Murshidabad district and things would be more clear once the assessment is being done. However, reports suggest that Hindu families are being targeted. It is the complete failure of state administration," the NHRC member said.

He also said that the NHRC team will be meeting people in the riot-hit Murshidabad district, including at rehabilitation centres, where Hindu families have taken shelter for fear of life and a detailed report will be summited to the Calcutta High Court.

"I won't make comment on political issues, but, I would say that, if the state government can't protect the citizens of state, and people are being targeted on the basis of their religious identity, then it is an example of administrative failure," Kanoongo added.

According to reports, communal clashes erupted in Murshidabad district allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Two persons - a father and son - were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area on April 15.

After the communal clashes, Calcutta High Court has ordered to deploy Central forces in the riot-hit areas in the state.

The court has also directed the Central and the state governments to submit reports in the matter.

Notably, the Waqf Amendment Bill-2025, which was passed in both Houses of the Parliament and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law, was enacted on April 5.

