Committed to improving connectivity: PM Modi on approving fourth phase of Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) As the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV, the PM on Saturday expressed the government's commitment to improving connectivity across the country.

Taking this to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, "We are committed to improving connectivity across the country. In this direction, our government has approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region. This will make commuting between Delhi and Haryana easier."

This corridor spans 26.463 kilometres and will significantly improve connectivity between the national Capital and Haryana.

The corridor is set to be completed within four years from the date of its approval, with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,230 crore. The project will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), which operates as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for both the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

This new line will extend the currently operational Red Line from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Rithala, significantly improving connectivity in northwestern Delhi, including areas such as Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini. It will feature a total of 21 elevated stations.

Upon its completion, the Rithala–Narela–Nathupur corridor will link the Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with Nathupur in Haryana, enhancing connectivity throughout the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

This phase-IV extension of the Delhi Metro is expected to broaden the network's reach within the NCR, contributing to economic growth. The new corridor aims to alleviate road congestion, subsequently reducing pollution levels caused by vehicular traffic.

The line will include 21 elevated stations such as Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, various sectors in Bawana Industrial Area, Sanoth, New Sanoth, the Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli, and Nathpur.

Moreover, this corridor marks the fourth extension of the Delhi Metro into Haryana, following existing services to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.