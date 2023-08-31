CM's comment on judiciary reflects his frustration, says Raj BJP

Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) The Rajasthan unit of BJP on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling the statement on "corruption in judiciary" a reflection of his frustration.

BJP state president C.P. Joshi said that this statement of Gehlot shows his frustration and disappointment.

"Such a statement by a person holding a constitutional post shows his disbelief in the country's Constitution and judicial system. This is because he has completely failed in handling the law and order of the state. You are saying that the Constitution is being flouted while sitting on a constitutional post and raising questions on the judicial system, slammed Joshi.

The Chief minister' remark has put him in a spot with the lawyers of the state mobilising against him.

"Gehlot has given public statements accusing the judiciary of large-scale corruption. The reputation of the judiciary has been damaged by this statement. These derogatory comments not only damage the reputation of the judiciary but also hinder the smooth functioning of the legal system," said former vice-president of Rajasthan Bar council Yogendra Singh Tanwar in a complaint with state Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

He requested that the Chief Justice take cognisance of the case by registering this letter as a criminal complaint.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while talking to the media on Wednesday, said that severe corruption is taking place in the Judiciary. " I have heard that many lawyers take the judgment after writing it. That is the judgement. What is happening inside the Judiciary? Be it lower judiciary or upper. The situation is serious. Countrymen should think."

He also spoke on the allegations made by BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and said that those allegations are true. "I have come to know that there was a lot of corruption during his (Arjun Ram Meghwal) IAS officer's tenure, which has been suppressed. These people have taken a stay from the High Court," said Gehlot.

