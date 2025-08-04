CM Rekha Gupta to table two CAG reports in Delhi Assembly today during monsoon session

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) In a key development on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will table two significant reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India before the House on Monday.

The Monsoon Session, which is the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, is scheduled from August 4 to August 8, according to the schedule announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

However, depending on the exigencies of legislative business, the session may be extended beyond these dates.

The reports to be presented include the CAG Report on State Finances for the Financial Year 2023–24 and the CAG Report on the Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers for the year ending March 31, 2023.

These reports are expected to generate considerable debate within the Assembly, especially given the political undertones of recent administrative decisions and welfare concerns.

A senior BJP leader confirmed that CM Gupta may also lay the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of NCT of Delhi for 2023–24 in the Assembly.

One major highlight of this session will be the tabling of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill. Announced by CM Gupta on Saturday, the bill aims to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools and enforce stricter compliance with directives from the education department.

In a move towards digitisation, the entire Monsoon Session will be conducted paperlessly through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform. As per directions from Speaker Vijender Gupta, all notices under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must be submitted exclusively via the NeVA Portal (https://cms.neva.gov.in/) by 5 p.m. on the working day before the intended date of mention.

Each day’s sitting will commence at 2 p.m. and continue until the scheduled business is concluded. The balloting process to determine the inter-se priority of the first 10 Special Mention notices will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the Secretary’s Room daily.

