CM Majhi calls Utkarsh Odisha business summit a ‘huge success’

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that the state inched closer to achieving the goal of becoming one of the top five economies of the country with the massive success of the two-day Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave-2025.

"The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave-2025 was a huge success," he said. The two-day flagship business summit hosted by the Odisha government on January 28 and 29 was attended by Industrial houses, global delegates, and policymakers.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference here, the Chief Minister said, “As many as 145 Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) have been signed during the conclave. These MoUs will transform the Industrial sector of Odisha as well as begin a new era of cooperation with world-class industrial establishments.”

With the signing of these MoUs during the conclave, the state is expected to receive investments to the tune of Rs 12.89 Lakh crore in 16 diverse sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing.

“These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth of the state,” added the Chief Minister.

He said that the state government has also received 448 Investment Intents in prescribed forms with a cumulative investment worth Rs 3.84 Lakh crores the potential to create 3.92 lakh jobs.

He further stated that the state received a total of 593 projects with an investment of Rs 16.73 lakh crores and employment potential of 12.88 lakhs in over 20 sectors across all 30 districts of Odisha.

Majhi noted that the conclave attracted delegates from over 16 countries, including representatives from the Partner Countries –Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia – further strengthening Odisha’s position as a global investment destination.

“We are committed to achieving the vision of Samrudh Odisha 2036 and contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

The Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Odisha, has also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to Odisha during the mega business summit which he personally inaugurated on January 28.

“The Prime Minister was himself present and gave his guarantee (Modi Ki Guarantee) for investments in Odisha. He has extended absolute support to us in making a Samurddh Odisha by 2036 and making it a growth engine of Viksit Bharat by 2047. In a double-engine government, he has played the role expected of him. This has taken us closer to the goal of becoming one of the top five economies of the country,” he said.

Notably, the event on the second day featured key sectoral sessions on Textiles and Apparel, Renewable Energy, Skilled in Odisha, Women Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Circular Economy, Agro- and Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech, and Industrial Infrastructure, driving actionable strategies for investment and growth.

