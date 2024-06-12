CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi pays floral tributes to eminent personalities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Odisha's Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the statutes of eminent personalities of the state in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi was accompanied by deputy CM designates KV Singh Deo, Prabhati Parida, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj and other senior BJP leaders.

He paid floral tributes at the statues of great personalities including Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das at Gopabandhu Square, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das outside Raj Bhavan, Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo at Power House Square, and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo at AG Square, Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar.

Majhi met people and assured them all help after listening to their grievances.

Speaking to media persons, BJP leader Majhi said that after the oath-taking ceremony, all steps will be taken to fulfill the promises mentioned in the party manifesto.

Majhi also visited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence, Naveen Niwas here and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony at Janata Maidan at 4.45 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CMs of BJP-ruled states and other dignitaries are expected to attend the grand event.

