Civic volunteer arrested in Bengal's Malda on rape charges

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) The personnel of Manikchak Police Station in Malda district of West Bengal on Friday have arrested a civic volunteer attached to the same police station on charges of raping a woman who had been sick for quite some time.

As per a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, as the condition of the woman suddenly became serious on Thursday evening, her family members sought the help of the accused civic volunteer, also staying in the same locality, for assistance.

The accused, as per the complaint, claiming to be an expert in “spiritual healing”, asked the victim’s mother to collect water from a nearby river.

When the victim's mother stepped out of the home to collect water, the accused, finding the house empty, allegedly raped the victim.

The victim's parents alleged that the victim became unconscious after the sexual assault on her. In the meantime, the accused civic volunteer also escaped.

On late Thursday night, the victim regained consciousness and narrated the entire ordeal she went through to family members.

Accordingly, the family members informed the local Manikchak Police station of the entire incident, following which the accused civic volunteer was arrested on the same afternoon.

"The civic volunteers are supposed to protect and help the common people. So we sought help from the accused. But he took advantage of that and committed such a heinous crime. We want the strictest punishment for him,” the victim’s mother told the media on Friday after the arrest.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Kolkata in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

