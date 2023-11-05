Chhattisgarh Speaker looks to break Sakti's record of anti-incumbency

Raipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and Congress candidate from Sakti constituency, Charan Das Mahant is facing the challenge of breaking the myth in the assembly elections because in the four elections held after the formation of the state, the people here have voted against the sitting MLA thereby changing their leader.

Mahant, who has been once again fielded from Sakti assembly seat of the state by the Congress, is contesting against BJP's Khilawan Sahu.

Mahant is counted among the prominent Congress leaders here. In his political career so far, he has been a Lok Sabha MP three times and an MLA four times. Overall, this is his fifth election and as an MLA second assembly election after the formation of Chhattisgarh state.

After the formation of the state, four assembly elections were held and in all these elections, the people continued to change their MLA.

As per the trend, in the assembly elections in 2003, Medha Ram Sahu of BJP won and when elections were held in 2008, Saroja Manharan Rathore of Congress won. Similarly, in the elections in 2013, BJP's Khilawan Sahu successfully won and in 2018, the people again changed their MLA and voted for Charan Das Mahant.

Now, elections are being held again, hence the question is arising whether Charan Das Mahant will be successful in breaking the myth regarding this assembly constituency.

Political analysts believe that the resentment of some leaders within the party is becoming a big challenge for Charan Das Mahant in Sakti assembly constituency and if this resentment continues then the path to victory will become difficult for Mahant but if he will be able to convince his people, then the path to victory will be easy.

