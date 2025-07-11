Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts listed on UNESCO World Heritage list: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that 12 forts of our greatest King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, adding that it has now been included as an 'outstanding universal value'.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said: “Historic! Proud! & Glorious moment! Maharashtra Govt offers Salutations to our beloved Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!! Heartiest congratulations to all the citizens and ShivBhakts of Maharashtra. 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List! I am extremely happy to share that 12 forts of our greatest King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It has now been included as an 'outstanding universal value'. These Maratha Military Landscapes of India include: 11 forts in Maharashtra: Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, Suvarnadurg, Khanderi and one fort in Tamil Nadu, Jinji.”

He said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built these forts for Swarajya. Developed between the 17th and 19th centuries, it represents an extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by our King.

This extraordinary network of forts, varying in hierarchies, scales and typological features, is a result of integrating the landscape, terrain and physiographic characteristics distinctive to the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Konkan Coast, Deccan Plateau and the Eastern Ghats in the Indian Peninsula. This is the ‘outstanding universal value’.

“Many people contributed to reaching this milestone. First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The support he gave and the active participation of the Central Government were of great value. The Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Culture helped a lot in this. I personally contacted various ambassadors. My colleagues, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also supported me from time to time. Minister Ashish Shelar personally went and met the Director General of UNESCO. He made a technical presentation there,” he said.

“Additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge from my office, as well as India's Ambassador to UNESCO, Vishal Sharma and Hemant Dalvi from the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums were present. I once again congratulate everyone from Maharashtra and ShivBhakts across the globe on this extremely joyous and historic moment,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said it is a proud moment for Maharashtra that its rich history has been given a place of honour on the world stage. The criterion of ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ has been very important in this.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built many forts by making the best use of the geographical position for the creation and protection of Swarajya. He reconstructed many existing forts and used them wisely. The forts of Maharashtra are known for their magnificent architecture. These forts have also remained very important from a political, military and cultural point of view,” he added.

Ashish Shelar said that this success will be useful for many reasons, including preserving local forts, bringing Maharashtra's heritage to the global stage, and participating in global expertise and research.

“These forts, built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are not only a model of architecture but also a legacy of Maharashtra's bravery and culture striving for the welfare of its subjects. It is a very proud moment for the entire Maharashtra that these historical forts have been given UNESCO World Heritage status,” he said.

