New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The auspicious four-day festival of Chhath Puja is set to begin from Tuesday. The festival, spanning over next four days will see a series of meticulously planned rituals and offerings.

The festival begins with Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting), where participants take a ritualistic bath and consume a simple meal. The subsequent day, devotees observe Kharna, which involves fasting throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities. The person observing the fast takes the meal of roti (chappati) and kheer (rice pudding) before the family members and friends gather to eat the same meal on a banana leaf together.

On the third day, the main ritual having immense devotion ascribed to it, takes place. Chhath devotees gather at the water bodies including rivers, ponds and something, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer ‘arghya’ (offering of water) to the rising Sun, chanting prayers.

Devotees, clad in traditional attire, gather at riverbanks and sacred water bodies, engaging in elaborate rituals that include singing devotional songs and performing dances, creating a vibrant atmosphere of community and spirituality. The sight of colourful decorations, offerings laid on woven baskets, and the collective spirit of devotion paints a striking picture of unity and faith.

In essence, Chhath is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, health, and the enduring connection between humanity and nature. As Bihar residents around the world partake in these rituals, the festival continues to thrive as a symbol of cultural identity and spiritual richness, bridging the past with the present in a beautiful tapestry of tradition.

The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and is popularly observed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

During the festival, the devotees observe fasting to express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth. This year, the festival is being celebrated from November 5 (Tuesday) to November 8 (Friday).

