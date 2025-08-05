Chennai PG medical student found dead, family suspects suicide due to academic pressure

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student from Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) was found dead at her rented residence in TP Chathiram on Tuesday, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, with family members pointing to academic pressure as a possible reason behind the tragedy.

The deceased, Divya, a native of Vellore, was pursuing her postgraduate degree in medicine at KMC. She had been living alone in TP Chathiram while continuing her studies.

Police said that concern arose when Divya did not respond to repeated phone calls from her friends. One of her friends visited her residence and, finding the door locked from inside with no response, alerted neighbours.

With their assistance, the door was forcibly opened, and Divya was found dead inside.

The TP Chathiram police were immediately informed, and they reached the spot immediately. Her body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Divya’s father, who was informed soon after the incident, alleged that his daughter may have died by suicide due to intense academic pressure.

“She had been under constant stress related to her studies. We believe that pressure might have pushed her to take this step,” he reportedly told the police.

Authorities are now examining whether any developments in her personal life may have contributed to her mental distress.

Police have seized Divya’s mobile phone and are analysing her call records, messages, and other digital data to understand her final moments.

As of now, no suicide note has been found.

Friends and faculty at Kilpauk Medical College expressed grief and shock over her death, describing her as a bright and committed student.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have assured a thorough probe into all possible angles, including academic pressure and personal issues.

