Chennai launches ‘Heritage Trees’ initiative to protect rare, endangered species

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) In a landmark move to preserve urban biodiversity, forest officials in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have launched a special initiative to identify and protect rare, ancient, and ecologically significant trees by designating them as ‘heritage trees’.

These trees will receive special protection owing to their ecological, cultural, historical, and aesthetic value, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu, announcing the initiative, said the move is aimed at conserving living botanical landmarks that have silently stood witness to the evolution of the city and its environment.

“These heritage trees are a vital part of our urban ecosystem. They connect us to our natural past and deserve recognition and protection,” she said.

The initiative, currently focused on Chennai, is a collaborative effort between the Chennai Forest Division, eminent botanist Professor D. Narasimhan, and the city-based environmental NGO Nizhal Trust. The team undertook meticulous fieldwork to identify trees that meet the criteria of heritage status, including age, ecological relevance, historical significance, and cultural value.

A special task force, led by District Forest Officer V.A. Saravanan, carried out the survey and identified 104 trees across Chennai that qualify as heritage trees. These trees span various species and locations, some nestled within school campuses, temple grounds, and historic institutions.

Among the most iconic is the Adyar Banyan Tree, estimated to be over 450 years old. Located near the Theosophical Society campus, this massive tree has long been considered a symbol of Chennai’s natural legacy and cultural depth. Its expansive canopy and complex root system make it a natural wonder and a vital part of the local ecology.

Another notable example is the African Baobab tree on a school campus in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district, believed to have been planted over a century ago by Arab travellers.

A second Baobab tree also stands on the grounds of the Theosophical Society in Chennai, reflecting Tamil Nadu’s long history of cross-cultural botanical exchanges.

The forest department plans to expand the initiative to other districts in the coming months. These efforts include creating a comprehensive database of heritage trees, installing signage, and conducting awareness campaigns in schools and local communities.

“The goal is not just conservation, but also education,” said Sahu. “By recognising these trees as heritage symbols, we hope to instil a deeper environmental consciousness and sense of pride among citizens, especially the younger generation.”

The initiative is expected to become a model for urban ecological preservation across India.

