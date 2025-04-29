Char Dham Yatra: 8,000 animals set to tackle Himalayan trails for pilgrims

Dehradun, April 29 (IANS) With the sacred portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri set to open on Wednesday, the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is ready to commence.

A key contributor to the economy of the state, the pilgrimage not only boosts the hospitality and transport sectors but also ensures livelihood to thousands of mule operators who serve on the uphill routes to the shrines.

According to official data, over 8,000 mules and horses have been registered for the service along the Kedarnath and Yamunotri pilgrimage routes this year. These routes are tough, and these animals are ready to facilitate the pilgrims. These animals play a critical role in helping devotees, especially the elderly and physically challenged, traverse the arduous mountain paths.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed the importance of ensuring that only fit and healthy animals are used for the yatra. He also directed the Animal Husbandry Department to conduct health checks of ponies and horses both before deployment and en route.

“The government is committed to making the Char Dham Yatra a safe, smooth, and comfortable experience for all pilgrims. From road and helicopter transport to animal-based assistance, every effort is being made to support the devotees,” said CM Dhami.

For Kedarnath, one of the most visited shrines, the journey begins from Gauri Kund, involving a strenuous 18-kilometre uphill trek. In preparation, 2,493 operators have registered more than 5,000 mules and horses for this year's yatra.

The Animal Husbandry Department has issued fitness certificates for all animals after thorough health checks. Veterinary hospitals have been set up at Sonprayag, Gauri Kund, Lincholi, and Kedarnath, staffed with five veterinarians and seven para-veterinary personnel.

Moreover, 13 hot water points have been established along the trekking path for the comfort of the animals.

In Yamunotri, over 3,700 animals have been registered. A temporary veterinary hospital has been set up in Janki Chatti, the base for the Yamunotri trek. The facility is staffed with four veterinary doctors, four livestock extension officers, and two animal husbandry assistants. Six geysers have been installed along the route to provide warm water to the animals.

To manage the flow of pilgrims and ensure transparency, prepaid booking counters have been set up at five locations along the Kedarnath route: Sonprayag, Gauri Kund, Bheembali, Lincholi, and Rudra Point. Similarly, a prepaid booking counter has been established in Janki Chatti for Yamunotri-bound pilgrims by the district panchayat.

Mule operators on the Yamunotri route are being issued numbered jackets for easy identification. Moreover, each animal will be allowed to make only one round trip per day to prevent exhaustion.

As pilgrims begin arriving in the Himalayan region, preparations are in full swing to ensure a spiritually fulfilling and physically comfortable journey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.