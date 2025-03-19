Chandrayaan-4 to pioneer lunar docking tech, lunar sample collection: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Chandrayaan-4 mission, slated for launch in 2047, will pioneer lunar docking technology, and bring back lunar samples, said Union Minister of State for the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh, in Parliament on Wednesday.

Singh said the success of the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission will be crucial for India to set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the manned Moon mission later.

“Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will feature multiple advanced docking technology and lunar sample collection, is poised to be a major step toward India’s goal of establishing its own space station by 2040,” he said, in the Lok Sabha.

Singh also highlighted the importance of Chandrayaan-4 in strengthening India's space capabilities.

“This mission will not just be about landing on the Moon but also about mastering docking and undocking procedures, a key requirement for future interplanetary missions and space station operations,” he said.

The Minister further noted that India’s long-term objective includes sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon, with Chandrayaan-4 serving as a precursor to that historic feat.

The mission will involve two launch vehicles carrying five components in total. These modules will execute complex manoeuvres, including docking in Earth’s orbit before proceeding to the Moon.

Upon reaching lunar orbit, the modules will separate, with the descender collecting samples while the ascender returns to dock with the remaining modules. The return module will then make its way back to Earth, simulating key aspects of crewed lunar missions, Singh said.

Notably, the Central government has approved the Chandrayaan 5 mission, which will carry a whopping 250 kg rover to the lunar surface.

The mission, in collaboration with Japan's space agency, aims to conduct detailed studies of the Moon’s surface and composition.

Meanwhile, Singh also hailed the safe return of Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams “as a moment of glory, pride, and relief".

Willams spent about 286 days in space and returned to Earth early on Wednesday morning aboard SpaceX’s Dragon.

