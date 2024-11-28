Chairman HSPCB chairs meeting to discuss on Haryana Clean Air project

Gurugram, Nov 28 (IANS) Further to the approval accorded by the Haryana governing committee to the draft detailed project report (DPR) for the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development; a meeting was chaired by P. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to discuss on strengthening of city bus services in Gurugram and Faridabad by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) respectively.

The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development aims to combat pollution and promote sustainable development across Haryana and will be funded by the World Bank. The project is set for implementation over six years with Rs 3,600 crore allocated for its first phase, wherein Gurugram and Faridabad will be the primary focus areas.

Chairman HSPCB said that almost 1100 crore rupees have been earmarked for the transport sectors and there is immense scope for both cities to further augment their city bus transport network and hence contribute towards combating air pollution in the State.

CEO GMDA in the meeting presented the existing framework of city bus services in both the Smart Cities and outlined the plans being taken up by the Authorities to further augment both infrastructure and manpower capacities for strengthening the public transport structures for the benefit of the public at large.

Presently two depots under GMDA are operational in Sectors 10 and 52 and work for the development of a bus depot in Sector 48 along with the provision of an electric substation will soon be underway. The Authority has also identified land parcels for the development of new e-bus depots in sectors 29, 65, 103, and 107. Similarly, FMDA is also planning the development of a bus depot in sector 61 spanning 10 acres area to accommodate 200 buses.

GMDA will construct 154 new additional Bus Queue Shelters in Gurugram and the works have been allotted to the agency. FMDA officers submitted that 310 BQS locations have been identified and will be developed to provide seamless bus service to the citizens.

Chairman HSPCB also discussed the expansion of the bus fleet to cater to a larger passenger volume in both cities. A. Sreenivas submitted that the present fleet size of GMCBL is 200 buses and 100 new e-buses will be added under the PM e-seva scheme and procurement of 300 additional e-buses will be taken up by the Authority. Similarly, 100 buses will be provided in Faridabad under the PM e-seva scheme and an additional 100 e-buses will be procured by FMDA to improve bus services in the city.

Chairman HSPCB added that the availability of power and energy required to ensure optimum charging of the e-buses must be ensured and the Authority may coordinate with DHBVN in this matter.

Furthermore, the recruitment of manpower to facilitate smooth operations of the bus services may be explored before the delivery of the new buses. CEO GMDA-FMDA submitted that all key areas are being taken up and any existing land issues will also be timely resolved with the concerned departments.

