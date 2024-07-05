Centre notifies new Telecommunications Act provisions, focuses on spectrum utilisation

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The government on Friday notified another set of sections of the Telecommunications Act 2023, that came into effect with immediate effect.

One major aspect that is being covered in the latest notification is the focus of the Central government on increasing efficiency in spectrum utilisation and various modes of achieving the same like secondary assignment, sharing/trading etc, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The government issued a notification for enforcing Sections 6-8, 48 and 59(b) of the Telecommunications Act. 2023 with immediate effect. The salient features of the sections that have been brought into force include optimal utilisation of spectrum.

"The Act provides a legal framework for efficient utilisation of scarce spectrum through processes such as secondary assignment, sharing, trading, leasing and surrender of spectrum," the ministry said.

It also enables the utilisation of spectrum in a flexible, liberalised and technologically neutral manner, along with empowering the government to establish an enforcement and monitoring mechanism for the purpose.

The Act also prescribes, with immediate effect, the use of any equipment which blocks telecommunication, unless permitted by the government.

The Telecommunication Act 2023 aims to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum; and for matters connected therewith. "The Telecommunication Act 2023 also seeks to repeal existing legislative frameworks like Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraph Act 1933 owing to huge technical advancements in the telecom sector and technologies," said the ministry.

