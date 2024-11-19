Centre making all out efforts to control violence in Manipur: Pralhad Joshi

Dharwad, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the Centre was making all-out efforts to control violence in Manipur.

Talking to reporters in Dharwad, Union Minister Joshi said, "Manipur violence issue is sensitive. All attempts were being made to restore normalcy. It is a complicated and sensitive matter."

"It is unfortunate that violence was erupting repeatedly in that region. The death of even a single person was a serious matter," he said.

He said a solution to this violence could be found through dialogue or by initiating strict measures.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

On Maharashtra polls, the BJP leader said, "I have been to Maharashtra and BJP will register a thumping victory there. In Jharkhand as well, we will comfortably win."

The BJP emerged victorious for the third time in a row in Haryana and will "repeat the feat" in Maharashtra too, he said.

"During the 2019 polls in Maharashtra, we had won. We had won 130 seats in the Assembly election. It was about 20 seats and former CM Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena betrayed BJP and formed the government by aligning with three political parties," Joshi claimed.

The Union Minister claimed that the Mahayuti was forged as Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackery for stitching an alliance with parties against late Balasaheb Thackeray's wishes. Under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, many developmental works have been carried out in the state.

He said: "We also have the most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi who campaigned extensively for the polls. I have full confidence that Mahayuti will win with a decent majority."

