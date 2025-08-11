Centre disburses Rs 3,200 crore crop insurance to over 30 lakh farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week released Rs 3,200 crore as insurance claim amount to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

The amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 30 lakh farmers across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, during a ceremony held at the Jhunjhunu airstrip.

The event began with a special welcome for the dignitaries, where CM Sharma and Union Minister Chouhan were presented bouquets made from millets.

By pressing a button, the Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister initiated the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the first installment of insurance claims for the Rabi 2024-25 and Kharif 2024 seasons.

Symbolic cheques were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Union Minister Chouhan announced that crop insurance claims worth Rs 3,200 crore were being disbursed to farmers nationwide from Jhunjhunu, providing much-needed relief to PMFBY beneficiaries.

Since the formation of the state government till July 2025, Rajasthan alone has paid crop insurance claims worth Rs 3,912.53 crore to 148 lakh eligible policyholder farmers.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said that more than Rs 1,200 crore had been distributed for farmers in the state.

Calling them the "soul, pride, and honor" of the nation, the Chief Minister accused the previous Congress government of neglecting the welfare of farmers in the state.

He alleged that Congress used the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' only for votes and failed to fulfill promises such as bringing Yamuna water to the region.

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, an agreement with Haryana for Yamuna water had been signed, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) underway and a task force formed.

"In the coming time, the people of Shekhawati will definitely get Yamuna water," he added.

On this occasion, under the State-wise Crop Insurance Distribution, farmers in Madhya Pradesh received Rs 1,156 crore, Rajasthan Rs 1,121 crore, Chhattisgarh Rs 150 crore and other states had a share of Rs 773 crore.

State Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena has said that the state government had taken strict action against the sale of fake fertilisers and seeds, seizing large quantities and registering multiple FIRs.

