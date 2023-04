April 21, 2023

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Naina Jaiswal a Ph.D. scholar from the city has become the youngest person and also the first woman in India to be awarded a doctoral degree at the age of just 22 years. Hailing from Narayanaguda in the city Naina Jaiswal received her doctorate from Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajamahendravaram in the state of Andhra Pradesh.