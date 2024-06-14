Calcutta HC directs police to preserve docus in restaurant owner assault case

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, directed the police to preserve the documents related to the case of the assault of a restaurant owner by actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress celebrity MLA, Soham Chakraborty.

Directing that the investigation in the case be carried out by the detective department of the Bidhannagar City Police, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha also directed the police to ensure the full safety and security of the said restaurant owner, Anisul Alam.

Justice Sinha gave this order in the wake of the petition by Alam accusing the celebrity legislator of threatening him since the event of assault that took place on the night of June 7.

She also ordered that the investigation be carried out by an Assistant Commissioner of Police rank official.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 4.

On Thursday, Chakraborty received an anticipatory bail from a district court at Barasat in North 24 Paragans district.

Chakraborty was caught on camera thrashing Alam inside his restaurant premises on the night of June 7. Later, the actor-turned-politician claimed that he hit Alam for making abusive remarks against Trinamool General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

However, Alam denied the allegation and accused Chakraborty of dragging the name of Abhishek Banerjee to hide his guilt.

According to Alam, the row was triggered after he asked the driver and bodyguards of Chakraborty to remove the actor’s car that was parked wrongly in the parking lot.

