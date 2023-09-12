Cadet’s death in UP Sainik School pool: Principal gets notice, four sacked

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) Four staff members, including the swimming coach, have been sacked and the principal of the Sainik School has been served a notice, following the death of a cadet in a swimming pool last week.Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has served a notice to principal Col. Rajesh Raghav.

Om Budholiya,16, was found dead in the school’s swimming pool on Friday. According to a preliminary probe, he did not know how to swim.

“The school should have kept a name list and paid attention to those students who were not trained. Victim’s body was recovered from the pool after nearly 4-5 hours, which makes it clear that the teacher in-charge did not count the number of students in swimming class.

It also suggests that the teacher was not alert. The lifeguard and swimming coach were also absent during the swimming class,” wrote Jacob in the notice to the principal.

Thenotice read, “It’s clear that the principal was not regular in inspecting and supervising the activities related to the swimming pool, which further reflects that he was inactive and careless.”

The divisional commissioner said, “We have asked the principal to send his written statement within seven days, asking why action should not be taken against him for the death of a student under his watch. If he fails to reply, then it would be perceived that he has nothing to add. Appropriate action will be initiated against him.”

Colonel Rajesh informed the DC office that the school administration has blacklisted the private firm responsible for operating the swimming pool. Further, the administration has fired the firm’s staff -- swimming coach Satya Chauhan, lifeguard Himanshu Sharma and gatekeeper Amardeep. The student's aide Balram Pandey, an ad-hoc staff, too has been fired.

The school administration has also suspended the house matron Rajeev Kumar.

