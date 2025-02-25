Bullet-riddled bodies of man, woman found in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 25 (IANS) In a shocking incident, bullet-riddled bodies of a man and woman were found in a hotel room on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Komal (21), a resident of Shikohpur village in Gurugram, and Nikhil (23), a resident of Lokri village in the Pataudi area.

Preliminary investigation suggested that it could be a case of suicide.

Police received information about the bodies lying in a room of the hotel in Manesar and sent them for post-mortem.

An Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of the Gurugram Police received information that Komal, who had gone to appear in an exam, did not return home till night.

Upon information, the ERV staff reached the spot, where the girl's family members were also present.

The ERV staff immediately informed Police Station Manesar about the incident. Meanwhile, the hotel staff said a man and a woman were staying in room number 303 on the second floor.

The ERV team and police station team, along with the hotel staff and the girl's family, found the girl and a boy lying dead on the bed inside a locked room number 303 of the hotel.

"They both had one bullet wound on their chest, and a country-made pistol 315 bore was also found in the room. The police team called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, dog squad and fingerprint experts to the spot," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said.

"Prima facie it appears that this could be a case of suicide. To find out all the aspects related to the incident, the police team is collecting evidence and information related to the matter. A probe is underway," he said.

