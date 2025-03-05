BSF apprehends 19 Bangladeshis, three Indians in Tripura

Agartala, March 5 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested 19 Bangladesh nationals and three Indian nationals including a tout from different districts of Tripura, officials said on Wednesday.

A BSF spokesman said that the 19 Bangladeshi and the three Indian nationals including a tout were arrested from West Tripura, Khowai, North Tripura and Sepahijala districts for their illegal entry into India.

The BSF and the police officials are now interrogating the 19 Bangladesh nationals and three Indian nationals, who would be produced before the court.

Additionally, narcotics, rice and other contraband items worth Rs 17 lakhs and Bangladesh Taka 63,000 have also been seized from the detainees.

The spokesman said that to prevent the smuggling and other border crimes along the India-Bangladesh frontiers and for better coordination with the counterpart, BSF has conducted 29 simultaneous coordinated patrols in the recent past and organised multiple border coordination meetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various levels.

The BSF remains committed not only to maintain a high level of alertness along the international border but also to contribute to the vision of a “Drug-Free Society”, he said.

The BSF, since the turmoil began in Bangladesh in July-August, has enhanced multi-faceted round-the-clock vigil and intensified its domination along the international border.

Last week, the BSF arrested 15 Bangladesh nationals, including three women and seven children, in Tripura for illegally entering India.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu accompanied by Inspector General of BSF, Tripura Frontier, Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Wednesday visited several Border Outposts (BOPs) in west Tripura district and reviewed the border situations.

The Governor also interacted with BSF troops and discussed various issues. He lauded the BSF for their high level of professionalism, the spokesman said.

