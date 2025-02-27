Britain launches ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign

Jalandhar, Feb 27 (IANS) The UK government on Thursday launched the ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign here to help protect Indian citizens from the physical, financial, and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration.

The campaign includes a new dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380) in English and Punjabi, helping to identify common visa scam tactics and providing access to official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to the UK.

The campaign was launched at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in the presence of LPU Chancellor and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Alongside the WhatsApp line, the campaign will highlight the warning signs of visa scams. People will be advised to look out for the common spurious claims such as the promise of jobs in the UK, no requirement for English-language tests (IELTS), and exorbitant fees. Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation.

A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK. Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration.

The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud.

Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, said: “The opportunity to visit, study, and work in the UK has never been greater and Indian nationals continue to receive the largest share of the UK visit and work visas. However, young peoples’ dreams are being exploited, and too many are becoming victims of visa fraud. That’s why we are launching the Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign. The campaign seeks to raise awareness of the risks and help people to check the facts on safe and legal routes to the UK.”

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner Chandigarh, said: “Punjab is known for its hardworking and ambitious people who have made significant contributions both in the UK and globally. We want to ensure that these dreams are fulfilled safely and legally. We urge people to spread the ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ message and help protect individuals from falling victim to fraudulent agents.”

