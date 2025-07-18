Brawl in Vidhan Bhavan: Maha Assembly Speaker expresses concern, refers matter to Privileges Committee

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday expressed deep concern over the clash between the supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad in the lobby of Vidhan Bhavan, saying that if has been a big blow to the state legislature’s customs and traditions.

In his statement, the Speaker announced that criminal case has been filed against Padaklar’s supporter Sarjerao Baban Takle and Awhad’s supporter Nitin Hindurao Deshmukh.

He further told the House that case involving Takle and Deshmukh is being referred to the Legislative Assembly Privileges Committee to investigate and take action against them for breach of privilege.

He also asked all legislators to maintain decorum and follow code of conduct in and outside the legislature as it has been under public’s scanner.

He further announced that on the lines of parliament the Ethics Committee of the stage legislature will be formed in a week. The Ethics Committee will have ample powers to take stern action against the members of the legislature for breach of ethics and code of conduct.

He told the house that the Ethics Committee has taken ruthless action in the past.

Speaker Narwekar hoped that Padalkar and Ahwad will express regret considering the clash on Thursday was against the rich customs and traditions of the state legislature.

Thereafter, Padalkar expressed apology while Awhad claimed yesterday’s incident was quite wrong. Thereafter, Speaker admitted the legislators’ gesture and allowed further business to continue in the state legislature.

Speaker Narwekar earlier said the visitors entered the premises of the Vidhan Sabha without any permission and without an official entry pass. It is seen that they fought and committed objectionable acts.

“Such an incident has never happened before in the precincts of the Vidhan Sabha. I do not think that there is any need for members to bring any intrusive persons and visitors into the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan. Also, if visitors come to the Vidhan Bhavan for any reason, the concerned member must take responsibility for their behavior. It is necessary to fix responsibility on the members for the objectionable behavior of any visitor.”

“In connection with this unpleasant incident, I am bringing to the attention of all the members that while performing our duties as members of the Bhavan, we have the responsibility and duty to maintain the highest traditions of the state legislature which is called the temple of democracy. Such incidents should not happen again and legislators should take due card,” he observed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.