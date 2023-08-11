Body of school teacher found hanging from tree in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the body of a school teacher was found hanging from a tree in Guwahati's Khanapara area on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Pranab Mili's body was found in the early morning hours by locals in the area who informed the police.

A team from the Dispur police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members have alleged that he was murdered by some miscreants, who later hung his body later from the tree make it look like suicide.

However, the police are yet to ascertain whether it was murder or suicide.

A senior police officer said: “We have started an investigation. A preliminary conclusion can be drawn only after we receive the post-mortem report.”

