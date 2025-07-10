BMJD submits memorandum to Odisha DGP demanding action against BJP legislator over sexist remarks

Bhubaneswar, July 10 (IANS) The Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), the opposition BJD’s women wing, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police, Odisha, at his Camp Office in Bhubaneswar, demanding immediate action against Nilgiri BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for making derogatory remarks against BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

The delegation urged his arrest to prevent tampering with evidence in a poaching and sexual abuse case, the inclusion of Sections 74 and 351 of BNS in the FIR, and police protection for Dr. Samantsinghar and her family. They appealed for swift, unbiased action, without political influence, to uphold women's dignity in public life.

The BJD on Thursday staged a massive protest across Odisha against the objectionable and derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua and the alarming rise in crimes against women in the state. The protest was led by Snehangini Chhuria, a senior leader and in-charge of the BJD's Women Wing, who condemned the BJP legislator's statement in the strongest terms.

Speaking to the media during the protest march, Chhuria said, “The statement made by BJP MLA Santosh Khatua about Lekhasri Samantsinghar is not just vulgar and distasteful, it is also deeply disrespectful and unacceptable in a civilised society. When such offensive comments come from an elected representative in the State Assembly, it is even more shameful. We condemn this in the strongest possible language.”

Chhuria slammed the BJP leadership for not taking action against their own legislator.

“Despite such an outrageous statement against women, the BJP has neither apologised nor taken disciplinary action against Santosh Khatua. This exposes the party’s true mindset towards women,” she said.

The BJD Women’s Wing has also submitted memoranda to the Mahila Police Station and the State Women's Commission demanding immediate action.

Raising concern over the increasing incidents of crimes against women in Odisha, Chhuria said, “Today, cases of rape and violence against women are increasing alarmingly. On average, 15 women are subjected to rape in a single day in Odisha. Minor girls are being brutally assaulted and women are being killed, yet the BJP continues to remain silent on such issues. And to make it worse, their MLA uses derogatory language for women.”

She further added that such statements insult not only all women but also their mothers, sisters, and even women party workers.

“That’s why we took out this protest march today. This movement is just the beginning. We will take this agitation from villages to Delhi if the BJP fails to expel the MLA from the party and the Assembly,” she asserted.

The BJD has demanded the immediate removal of Santosh Khatua from his legislative post and his suspension from the BJP.

“Until action is taken, our fight will continue,” Chhuria declared.

Reacting to allegations regarding his involvement in a poaching incident made by Samantsinghar and other party leaders during a press meet at Sankha Bhavan (party headquarters) in Bhubaneswar, BJP MLA Khatua allegedly made some sexist remarks against Samantsinghar on July 2.

